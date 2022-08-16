Aries - March 21 - April 20 Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. You may need the space, but you need the extra cash more. You may find it impossible to get the rest you require.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 You will have no problem getting along with clients. Only bite off what you can chew. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your efforts won't go unnoticed; however, someone you work with may get jealous. This will be a great night to invite friend over to visit. Your disciplined attention to jobs will enhance your position. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Get involved in worthwhile endeavors and meet new friends. Opportunities to make financial gains will develop through your connections with other people. Avoid scandals of any sort.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You will be prone to carelessness that could result in accidents. Any renovation or decorating to your home should include the whole family. Organize all the responsibilities that have to be attended to and make sure everyone knows what to do. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Secret affairs will come back to haunt you. It's hard to stay mad if the object of the anger refuses to react. You will be in an overly generous mood today. Libra- September 23 - October 22 Social events held in your home will be successful and entertaining for all. Your main concern will be to spend as little as possible of your own cash in the process. Sign up for courses that will help you understand yourself better.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 Your diplomatic approach and rather outgoing nature will enhance your reputation and bring you the support you need. You may want to take a look at your direction in life. You should get involved with activities that can be enjoyed by both young and old alike. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Problems with in-laws or relatives may be more damaging than you realize. Try not to argue about trivial matters. Get back down to earth and to basics. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Don't let someone you work with put words in your mouth. Sit tight. Things aren't as bad as they appear. Problems with fire, gas, or oil may cause disruptions and annoyances.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your creative ability will surface, giving you good ideas for ways of making money. If you're preoccupied, be careful while operating a vehicle or any kind of equipment or machinery. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Pisces- February 19 - March 20