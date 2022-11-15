Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today, don’t be too surprised if you have difficulty getting into a work frame of mind. It’s likely that you’d rather daydream than be in the real world. You’re susceptible to taking imaginative trips.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may find today that people are really attracted to you as a friend. This is because you’re usually a good listener. You’re open to other people’s ideas and thoughts and can care easily. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It’s good to dream, especially on days like today. Expanding your mind and thinking of possibilities are positive ways to increase your knowledge. Give yourself time to think. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 With today’s energy, you might want to let your imagination run free for a while. This can add a real boost, as it will connect you with your inner self. Let your imagination be your ticket.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you may meet a new friend. People tend to feel comfortable around you even if they’re different than you are. That’s because you usually accept the fact that everyone is different and that’s OK. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You have an incredible imagination. Today is a great day to put it to use. Take time to engage in creative activities and try meditation, story planning, role playing, or visualisation. You have a powerful tool. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Chances are good that you will feel strong and confident today. It’s a good time to try something you’ve never done before. You might be the right person to get things started, you have the power and popularity.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The energy of the day should have you feeling pretty good. Your spirits should be high, and laughing may well be a good part of your day. When you laugh, it gets other people going. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Expect a boost in popularity today. One way to put this to good use is to bring about change. Perhaps you and your co-workers feel that the workplace needs a new program, such as benefits. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today’s energy may highlight your popularity. The transits boost your enthusiasm and energy for doing things. People will feel drawn to you. You might even find that others look up to you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today should present a very positive influence for you. The energy at play will allow for such things as making excellent decisions. Things will go more quickly than usual. What more could you ask? Pisces - February 19 - March 20