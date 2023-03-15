Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your attractiveness and sociability are at a peak today. Don’t hesitate to put both to good use. You will shine brightly at any social occasion, whether you're the host or guest.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 All matters related to romance, love, and marriage should go well today. You should feel especially warm and supportive. Intimate conversations will come easily and naturally. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A group gathering you attend today could have long-term beneficial ramifications. Perhaps you will strike up a conversation with a stranger who turns out to be an expert in a field you're interested in. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 It’s unlike you, but today you rely on your intuition to guide you through some tricky territory. You may be somewhat distressed by the behaviour of the people close to you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 There is considerable grumpiness in the air today. Everyone you know seems to be in a bad mood. However, you have the charm and persistence to pull them out from under that black cloud. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A recent windfall or good news regarding money could turn your thoughts to home renovation and decorating. You might do some painting or add decorative touches to the house. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Some misunderstandings could cause confusion at home today. Your natural tact and diplomacy will certainly come in handy. Artistically, you may be inspired to work on a painting or short story.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re looking better than ever. Don’t think your mate hasn’t noticed! Even though communication may have been a bit strained lately, all that is forgotten as you delight in each other's company. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your inspiration and imagination are at their peak. You may want to try some kind of an artistic project. You’re sure to be pleasantly surprised by the results. Logic takes a back seat to gut instinct today! Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re a sensitive and caring person. Today you feel especially connected to your group, even those you don't know well. Your kind nature brings healing to others and many benefits to you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 There’s a chance you will receive an early morning visitor. While it’s a surprise, it turns out to be a welcome one. Listen carefully, but beware of idle gossip. Take care not to spread rumours. Pisces - February 19 - March 20