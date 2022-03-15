Aries - March 21 - April 20

Relationships with others are important to you. As a result, you’ve learned to be polite and congenial. Social engagements today could give you a chance to use your people skills.

A powerful sense of inspiration could come from within today. You might want to write down your thoughts or draw the pictures that pop into your head. However, social obligations could interfere.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Group activities could take up a lot of your time and energy today, perhaps too much. Your career concerns are very much on your mind, and you don’t like being distracted from them.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Work could be a real drag today. You might be expected to put in more hours than normal. Your heart isn’t in it right now. You have interests of your own that you’d rather pursue.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Body and soul might seem out of balance today. A part of you may long to break from society but worldly responsibilities and an attachment to your current lifestyle could get in your way.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Strain within a group that you’re associated with could be traced to money problems. Perhaps people are disagreeing over what needs to be done regarding fundraising or budgetary limitations.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

You may get a chance to make some extra money today, perhaps by working overtime. However, this might interfere with a social event that you’ve committed to, and could cause disappointment.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Although it looks as if the next few months should shape up to be a great time for your career, unfortunately, today it might appear hopeless. Mundane, routine, unrewarding tasks could take up your time.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your heart is longing for a romantic encounter tonight, and the partner in your life is more than willing to accommodate you. Nonetheless, circumstances beyond your control could interfere with your plans.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Conflict between your responsibilities at home and career obligations, particularly those involving partners, could pose a problem today. The problem isn’t insurmountable, but does call for open communication.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Communication problems might arise on the job. Perhaps a co-worker is in a bad mood and unreceptive to anything you say. Or perhaps the phones are out or the computers down.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

A project that you’ve worked on for a long time could bring some money your way. Don’t be too disappointed if you don’t have it in your hands today. There might be a short delay of some kind.

