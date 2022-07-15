Aries - March 21 - April 20 A strong sense of inspiration that seems to come from higher planes could boost your natural artistic abilities. No matter how rushed you may be with other tasks, it’s important to take time to note your ideas.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Although you might feel a bit inclined toward solitude today, don’t indulge it. This is a great day to get out with friends and meet new people, if possible, particularly women. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

An appealing new face could appear on the scene today. This might lead to a new friendship, although this person could be charming enough to bring out your insecurities. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 A male friend could put you in touch with people who have traveled a lot. They might have valuable information that you could use later. This information could also help you finish old projects.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You’re probably feeling especially sexy and you might want to take a lover out for a romantic dinner, if possible. You would especially enjoy going all out, experimenting with a new outfit, scent, or hairstyle. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Romance and marriage are very much on your mind today. A special conversation with a possible love partner could have you hankering for happily ever after. Books on relationships might be appealing. Libra - September 24 - October 23 You’re feeling especially healthy, energetic, and attractive today and some friends may suddenly see you in a new light. This could bring a valuable boost in self-confidence. New careers are appealing.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Your natural warmth and loving nature should be more apparent than usual today. You’re likely to attract new people into your aura. Perhaps old friends you haven’t seen for a while suddenly reappear. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Friction with family members, particularly women, could prove irritating, especially since you’re torn between their quirks and the love you have for them. This isn’t the time to hold grudges. Let them go. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Today should bring pleasant and profitable communications with women, possibly some new friends. A lot of people will want talk to you, although perhaps more than you can realistically handle.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 New opportunities may give you a chance to increase your financial standing and expand yourself professionally. Innovations that you’ve produced in the past have attracted the attention of those in authority. Pieces - February 20 - March 20