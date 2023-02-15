Aries - March 21 - April 20 You will be in an especially loving mood today. Your romantic nature is heightened and your nurturing qualities are strong. You might find that you have no problem communicating your truest feelings to others.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Annoyances of daily life may rub you the wrong way today. Other people’s strong opinions and odd quirks may be difficult to swallow and your fuse may be a bit shorter than usual. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Be open and honest about your feelings toward others today. Your receptive nature should be ready. Take a break and let others come to you. Unexpected events may pop out of nowhere. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your heart beats extra strong today, but it may not seem like anyone knows it but you. You may feel like you aren’t really fitting in with the energy of the day. Don’t get down on yourself for it.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 This is a fantastic day for you. Join close friends and share a night on the town. Reflect on past relationship problems, examine their causes, and toss them away so you can invite in a new cycle of romance. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your warm, sensitive nature is perfectly suited to today’s aspects. Your emotional energy is strongly tied to your heart, and you will find that there’s a longing to be close to others. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You will enjoy a great deal of affection from others today. You radiate an air of love and beauty. Love will come in strong, erratic bursts and you should be on the alert to expect the unexpected.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your heart may be especially sensitive today. You may feel a bit vulnerable. Your romantic nature is particularly strong, so treat yourself to a pampered evening, including a good meal with someone you love. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

All aspects of love and romance will go well today. You might take this opportunity to make a bold move toward the object of your affection. Go with an unconventional approach and move fearlessly. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your connection with others is especially strong today. You will enjoy an important nurturing role. Curl up with loved ones tonight and surprise someone with a romantic gesture.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might feel especially playful today. You can expect to feel a great deal of love and affection from others. Be aware that you will have a tendency to indulge in food and drink, so keep things in moderation. Pisces - February 19 - March 20