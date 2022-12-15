Aries - March 21 - April 20 Communicate your feelings early in the day, because by evening you might feel too restricted to want to communicate with anyone. Use this disciplined, sober tone to get a realistic perspective on the issues.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Things will get much easier and more controlled as the day progresses. People’s superficial attitudes and idle chatter will give way to more realistic and deep-seated conversations. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today may be a rough day in which you find it hard to decide about anything. Refrain from making any major moves regarding finances or real estate. Concentrate on you and the answers will come from within. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You might find it hard to connect with anyone on a deep and meaningful level today, so just free yourself and have a good time. Take a more refined and disciplined approach to your projects.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Get the party started early in the day. You may be running from task to task, but you have the ability to get a lot done by multitasking. As the day progresses, however, there will be a veil of restriction. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Bring your thoughts down to Earth, especially later tonight. You may be flip-flopping through the day like a fish out of water, but suddenly things start to fall into place at sundown. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The earlier portion of the day is apt to flow much more smoothly than the later part. Things will be free flowing in the morning, but become a bit more restrictive as the evening sets in.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 This may be a frenzied day for you, but it’s likely to settle down as evening sets in. If you have any task that requires discipline, you’re better off waiting until tonight to do it. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You should be on cloud nine today. As evening sets in, however, things might get a little too heavy for your comfort. People will have had enough of your gossip by then, so give it a rest. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Lie low during the day and try not to get caught up in the frivolous verbiage that dominates the waking hours. After sundown, feel free to speak your mind. You may notice that there is a sober tone.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Let your fun-loving nature come out to play today. There may be a more restrictive tone to your emotions that could make it difficult to express how you really feel. Focus your attention inward. Pisces - February 19 - March 20