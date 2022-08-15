Aries - March 21 - April 20 Deception in your home is evident. Don't beat around the bush. Opportunities to show your worth will enhance your reputation and bring possible advancement. Maybe it's time to look into ways you can improve your health.

Taurus- April 21 - May 20 Get busy doing all those things at home that you have been putting off for so long. Social events held in your home will be successful and entertaining for those who attend. Jealousy may get in the way of a good relationship. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Try to be patient and understanding. Your emotions are soaring and if you don't get your way, look out world. You would be wise to consider attending lectures that will broaden your awareness concerning your professional direction. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may have difficulties with in-laws or family members. Plan your social events carefully. Be ready to explain your actions.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Don't jump the gun; you may find yourself getting angry at the wrong person. You will be emotional about your personal life. Someone may try to damage your reputation. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Think about your budget before booking a trip. You will meet new and exciting people if you attend social activities or sporting events. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Libra- September 23 - October 22 You may be uncertain about some of your coworkers and your boss. Things may not be as harmonious as you would like with colleagues or employers today. Don't blame others for your own stubbornness.

Scorpio- October 23 - November 21 Financial difficulties may be worrying you. Romantic opportunities will flourish through travel or communication. You can anger others quickly today. Avoid overspending on items for your home. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Travel will promote new romantic connections. You may find yourself caught in a triangle. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You must make them stand on their own two feet regardless of how much you want to make things better for them. You might be overly emotional concerning situations at work. Do things you enjoy instead of being a chameleon.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Love and romance are evident. You are apt to meet someone special on your journey. Turn your present relationship around or start a new one. Pisces- February 19 - March 20