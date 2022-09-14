Aries - March 21 - April 20 Keeping your emotions in balance is going to be the key to a successful day. Don’t get swept away by a fanciful situation that could send your mind spinning. Maintain control at all times.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may feel like you’re running into a brick wall at every turn, especially emotionally. The intensity of the day may have you feeling like you’re in a pressure cooker. Try not to blow things out of proportion. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Focus on the positive and work to expand these energies. There’s a great deal of opportunity at this time. The key to taking advantage of this is to stay close to the things that bring you the most happiness. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. You may seem groggy and your head could be a bit cloudy, but try not to let this stop you from getting your work done. Try to keep both feet on the ground.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 There may be an area of your life that seems completely fanciful. The issues regarding it have become hazy. You may not be sure of the reality of the situation. Today’s energies will bring this into focus. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your fantasy life is especially active today, so enjoy this little break into your dream world. Coming back to reality may be difficult. Keep tabs on your emotions so they don’t get the better of you. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You’re in a fun-loving and jovial mood and you should make time to enjoy it with friends, if possible. The one caveat to the day is that your emotions may be a bit clouded. Try not to feel insecure.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may have a strange paranoia that people are out to get you, but don’t let this feeling paralyse you. Your emotions are more than likely getting the better of you. The reality of the situation is much different. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your imagination is running wild. Maintain control over your emotions or they may get the better of you. You could find yourself in a cloud of confusion. Avoid this by trying to ground yourself throughout the day. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may get the feeling that you’re operating in an emotional crossfire. You may also sense the need to work to serve others and bring like-minded people together. Balance is the key.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’ll enjoy a day of high spirits. The energy of the day is in your favour, although it may not seem like it. Your emotions may become cloudy and it might seem like people are working against you. Pisces - February 19 - March 20