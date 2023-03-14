Aries - March 21 - April 20 You need to take a long, hard look at yourself and your personal situation. Be prepared to neutralise any threats. Exaggeration or deception coupled with overindulgence might be a problem.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You will be able to make changes regarding your living arrangements. You can pick up additional work that will lead to higher wages and a better position. Your need to use emotional blackmail will only cause more conflict. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Emotional disputes will end in sorrow. Your temper may get the better of you if a colleague has tried to ruin your reputation. Plan some family outings. Evasion is likely if you aren’t direct about your feelings. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You will be able to talk to your lover about future goals and perhaps make plans for the two of you to take a vacation. You can make new friends by taking part in social events involving colleagues.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may find yourself changing crowds. Travel will be in your best interest regardless of whether it is business or pleasure. You may need help with your financial situation. You can accomplish a great deal. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your charm and obvious talent will be admired. Your time, not your cash, will do more for your relationship. Don’t let friends or relatives make you feel guilty if you’re not able to attend one of their affairs. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Too much talk might lead to hassles. Romantic encounters are evident through travel. You always seem to spend more than you make. Partnerships with creative people could lead to financial gains.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You are best to move quickly and to get in good with the boss. Keep your feet on the ground, if you can. You may have a problem dealing with elders. Take time to make physical improvements. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your best efforts will come through investments concerning your home. Don’t let siblings put pressure on you. You can’t win and they won’t listen. Your ambitious mood may not go over well with loved ones. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Try to avoid any drastic decisions concerning legal matters. You may have been too nice to a friend who just wanted to take advantage of you. Partners may try to argue with you; you must stand your ground.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Opportunities will come through behind-the-scenes activities. Travel and education may ease the stress you have been feeling. New romantic partners may attend a function that puts you in the limelight. Pisces - February 19 - March 20