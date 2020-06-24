Aries - March 21 - April 20

Today is wonderful for surrounding yourself with those you love the most. Host a get-together with family and friends, full of stimulating conversation and delicious food and drink.

As a person who enjoys being outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family, but you’ll also probably touch base with others.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

This is a great time to take advantage of a little solitude to pursue some cherished goals. Your concentration and imagination are operating at a very high level, and you may not stop working.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Be careful of gossiping too much with your friends and colleagues. It’s fun to laugh and exchange stories, but remind yourself of the fact that the truth in a story is diminished and changed each time.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Don’t be surprised if you don’t spend too much time at home today. All signs indicate that you’re more likely to be out and about, shopping, visiting, and maybe attending a special dinner or concert.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You know that you have a very fertile imagination, and today’s aspects highlight this special quality. You might wish to channel your thoughts into an artistic endeavor like writing or painting.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Yikes! What an emotional day. The planetary energies are forecasting conflict, and lots of it. Do your best to personally steer clear of any of it, and try to avoid being drawn into any arguments.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Emotions will run high with today’s planetary energies. But this is no reason to hide! People will be much more honest than usual, even brutally so, and you could learn some information as a result.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may find yourself at the end of your rope by midday. Try to take a long walk or bike ride in order to calm down. Go by yourself and do some deep breathing outdoors. Join gym.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today is good for entertaining. Enjoy the company of family and friends, and don’t get distracted by gloomy thoughts about work or money. Just relax and let others take care of themselves.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Today’s energies are going to be stirring up everyone’s emotions. You may wish to avoid getting involved in any arguments or conflicts. If you ask for someone else’s advice, you’re likely to get an earful.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You really know your stuff. You have committed yourself to deepening your knowledge and capabilities and it really shows. Friends and family members will be coming to you for advice, and rightfully so.

