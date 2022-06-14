Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today’s aspects will influence you to interact naturally with your circle of friends, Aries. You're tired of hiding your feelings. You want to act in the way your instincts guide you. Go out.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’re defining new strategies concerning your private life, Taurus. You could be feeling like a completely different person today. You’re no longer afraid of society, and you enjoy meeting people. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Unfortunately, today’s planetary energy will place you in a rather uncomfortable situation, Gemini. You’ll be the one having to smooth things over with your group of friends. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Even though the times are favourable for relaxation, you won’t be able to fully enjoy this period, Cancer. You’ll instead try to adjust your agenda so you can lead a more balanced life.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today’s celestial configuration will be favourable to changes in your relationships, Leo. Your professional and private lives will be influenced by how well you deal with these relationships. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You’ve felt the need to create over the past several days, Virgo. This attitude is certainly due to the planetary positions, but it could also underlie your desire to change your professional and private lives. Libra -September 24 - October 23 When you feel that your friends are trying to change your everyday life, you shouldn’t try to resist it so stubbornly, Libra. Open up your heart and let yourself be led. You’ll be surprised.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Over the last few weeks you’ve been working hard so you don’t have to worry about your finances, Scorpio. Try to forget your problems, and especially avoid focusing on and talking about money today. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Today you’re about to put your sense of humour to the test, Sagittarius. Even if you’re used to finding exciting things to do in an ordinary world, you’ll be in for a big surprise or two. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Today you’ll question yourself about your private life, Capricorn. Indeed, you have to change your behaviour. You’re used to making decisions just for yourself. Just chill.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Today you should have a lot of vitality, Aquarius. Recently, you may have decided to take more matters into your own hands. Your relationships will only benefit from this decision. Pieces - February 20 - March 20