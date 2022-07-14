Aries - March 21 - April 20 You should be happier than usual with what you see in the mirror, Aries, because your inner beauty is more visible than usual. Both old friends and new should find your company especially congenial.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Today you might find yourself more inclined than usual to actively explore your interests in the arts, Taurus. You might want to look at an online art gallery or attend a virtual concert or play. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

A female friend you haven't seen for a while could surprise you with a call. A lot of interesting news and useful information could be exchanged that benefits both of you. Be calm. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 With the current aspects at play, you could find that the hard work you've done in the past finally brings financial rewards. This will make you happy, but don't get carried away and go on a spending spree!

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today, Leo, you might find yourself thinking longingly of exotic lands and possibly traveling to them in the future. You could also wonder about the people who live in those countries. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

A small sum of money could come your way today, Virgo. It could be that someone pays you what's owed you, or you could win a small amount in a lottery. You might find a R100 lying in the street! Libra - September 24 - October 23 Your romantic side is flying high. The opposite sex in general and your own partner in particular are going to seem especially attractive to you. You could also see someone in an entirely different light.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November New people you meet are likely to be favourably impressed by your manners, social skills, and, above all, excellent sense of humour. Don't be surprised if all of this brings you some new opportunities today! Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You may suddenly appear more attractive than usual. Lovers and potential lovers may seem unusually attentive. You could also be feeling very creative, and you might want to try your hand at poetry or fiction. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You could wake up this morning, look around, and decide you want to spend as much time as possible working on your home. You could be bored with the decor and want to make some changes.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Today, Aquarius, you could receive an affectionate, supportive letter or phone call from someone close to you. Communications with others should go smoothly, and intelligent conversations could well take place. Pieces - February 20 - March 20