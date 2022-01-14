Aries - March 21 - April 20

Inspiration stemming from other places and other cultures might direct your passions to a new creative project of some kind. Your mind is quick and your energy high, so you’ll have a busy day.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Some images deriving from dreams or visions might provide inspiration for ideas to redecorate your house. You might spend time perusing books in order to find ways to put your ideas to work for you.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Plans for social events to take place in your neighbourhood might have you spending a lot of time on the phone today. Or you might be running around in the car taking care of various errands.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

New information regarding opportunities for career, business, and personal expansion might shake up your value system today. This is a positive development, although it may be a bit disconcerting.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

New ideas that you have been studying over the past few days might have turned your mind in a different direction. This could lead to projects of your own, perhaps involving writing or speaking.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your logical mind might try to make rational sense of the strange metaphysical ideas that are popping in and out of your head today. Some of them might be conclusions drawn from books you’ve been reading.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

A growing sense of intimacy with a close friend or love partner is likely to stem from mutual interests. The two of you might even discuss taking a long trip together, perhaps to a distant state or foreign country.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

A powerful romantic attraction might lead to creative inspiration. You should be feeling passionate today and your passions are likely to spill over not only into your relationships but into your work as well.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A project initiated by a group with which you’re affiliated could keep you very busy today. You might have to spend a lot of time on the phone or running around to libraries and bookstores obtaining information.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

New ideas regarding the way you make your living might come your way today, which could cause a bit of a shakeup in your value system. You might decide to tackle an entirely new profession.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Group activities and social events excite your passions today. You’ll meet lots of new people, take on some interesting new projects, and, if you haven’t already, you might even fall in love.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Some projects requiring a lot of thought, which you may have been working on for a long time, could well be completed today. Your efforts are definitely going to be appreciated by those who matter.

