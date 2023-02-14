Aries - March 21 - April 20 The desire to make a major purchase of some kind, perhaps a luxury item, might have you counting your pennies today. Once they’re all counted, you might doubt the wisdom of buying it now.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Worries about a household member could plague you today. This person might have gone away without telling anyone, or seem upset. Your friend is probably OK but at odds with someone. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A sibling or neighbour may tell you one thing, while your intuition tells you the opposite. This isn’t a vindictive deception. The person is probably trying to spare your feelings. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A friend who’s having money problems might dump all their woes on you today. Your inclination isn’t to be very sympathetic, but hold back that tendency. The situation is real, and your friend is very worried.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Have you been given a task to do at work that hasn’t been explained properly? If so, you may feel at a loss. What to do? It’s best to go back to the person who assigned the work and ask for more details. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re probably excited about a forthcoming journey, but you may be unclear about the arrangements. Don’t let this situation persist or your trip might not work out the way you hope. Libra - September 23 - October 22 A dream or insight might find you questioning one of your long-held goals. Perhaps you’ve formulated another goal you like better, or you’re beginning to doubt the workability of the old one.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Someone at work may be upset, and not inclined to communicate their feelings to anyone else. You may wonder if this person is upset with you, but chances are it has a lot more to do with the job. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Some unsettling news from far away could have you stressed out. This might affect your work if you aren’t careful. Your mind may stray back and forth to the news and its implications. Stay focused. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re likely to be in a good space right now. If you’re single, you’re in no hurry to change that. If you’re involved, you and your partner should be getting along well. A friend probably has money worries.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A visitor may come over today, but you might wonder why this person bothered. He or she may seem distracted and more inclined to listen to what you say than offer any conversation. Pisces - February 19 - March 20