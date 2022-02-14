Aries - March 21 - April 20

A chance to travel, perhaps for business purposes, could present itself to you today. This might require some temporary adjustments in your personal life, but don’t let this stop you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Someone in the know could come to you today with opportunities for increasing your income, perhaps involving investments of time or other resources in new business enterprises.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

If you’ve been thinking about starting a new business, this is the day to take some positive action. Any new business enterprises started today, particularly involving partnerships, show a lot of promise for success.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Some rather boring and mundane tasks, could take up much of your time today. You could get easily distracted and be tempted to set it aside and do something more interesting, but don’t fall into this trap.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

New enterprises that you’ve worked to perfect for a long time, perhaps involving writing, speaking, or publishing, might pay off today. Success definitely appears to be in the wind.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some paperwork involving business enterprises could be executed today. This might be a new and unexpected development. It could have you feeling a bit disoriented, but try to pull yourself together.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Success in business, perhaps involving writing or speaking, might come your way today. Paperwork, such as contracts, could take up a lot of your time. You might also have to spend a lot of time on the phone.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You’ve worked hard to promote your business interests, and today it might pay off. Money, or contracts promising it, could come your way, as well as new opportunities to pursue success.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your optimism and enthusiasm should be very high today. Business has been satisfying and profitable lately, and you could receive information today about new doors that could unexpectedly open up for you.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Trust your heart today, especially where new projects are concerned. Insights may appear to knock at the doors of your conscious mind, yet it might take some deep thought to grasp their significance.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

This should be a very busy day for you, as communications involving business matters could take up much of your time. These could concern your own goals or those of a friend.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Business matters take a sudden turn for the better. A new sense of self-confidence contributes to these developments, and the more good things that happen to you, the more confident you’ll feel.

