Aries - March 21 - April 20 Take the unconventional approach today. You’re able to gain a great deal and establish a whole new perspective just by opening your lens wider in order to include what you normally shrug off.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today is a day of opposites for you. You may jump from one thing to another. Somehow nothing seems to sit right with you. Try to be the active one in the situation as opposed to the one acted upon. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today is a terrific day for you, in which action spells reward. You can’t go wrong by expressing your needs and how they fit with the collective agenda. Feel free to be selfish about your passions. Gemini - May 21 - June 21 Egos may rage out of control today, leaving you to wonder what all the fuss is about. Give other people their space. If the conversation gets too boring, just smile and nod.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today is a powerful day for you. Your emotions may be stubborn but realise the very thing you resist is the very thing you need the most. Consider making a major change that will help bring about balance. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today could be an unusual one for you emotionally. Your usual easygoing, adaptable nature could be ruffled by people who try to take over projects that you are perfectly qualified to do. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Try not to be too arrogant today, even when you’re utterly sure you’re right about the given situation. More than likely, you have the correct answers, but it isn’t necessary to be strident about it.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 People may have an extra spark in their actions and an extra bite in their words today. You will find that you may be better off just walking away from any situation that doesn’t feel right. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Express yourself to the fullest today. Feel free to take an unconventional approach when it comes to dealing with your emotions. Try not to let others cajole you into thinking you need to fit in. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 It may be hard to deal with the opposing energies today. Conflicting viewpoints and twisted perspectives clash within your world. Your emotions may pin you to one side of the issue.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 This may prove a challenging day for you. You’re used to being the sovereign surrounded by courtiers currying your favour. There’s something trying to draw attention away from you. Pisces - February 19 - March 20