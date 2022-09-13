Aries - March 21 - April 20 Expect some positive changes in a current partnership. If this is a business partnership, a new agreement between you shows promise of success and good fortune. If this is a romance, you might be lucky.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Have you been working out, following a new dietary programme, or both? If so, today you could look in the mirror and for the first time see some tangible and positive results. You’re probably looking great. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Have you been thinking about relocating? The siren song of distant states or exotic lands may play constantly in your ears. Foreign cultures could inspire you artistically, spiritually and personally. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Expect something new to take place regarding your home. A family member could come for a visit or even move in. You could be redecorating, landscaping or buying new furniture.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 It might involve money or a new opportunity that’s opening up nearby. A group event concerning a subject you’re very interested in could also take place. The future looks bright. Enjoy! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

An opportunity to bring in extra income might arrive, possibly through a female friend. This probably involves a special, temporary project but it could prove enjoyable and profitable. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Accomplishments in the past foster a new sense of self-confidence, along with optimism and enthusiasm for the future. Travel lies ahead in the distant future, and possibly advancing your education.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your imagination and ingenuity are flying high, and your aesthetic sense is acute right now. If you aren’t already involved with such activities, look online to see what classes or workshops are offered. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You’ll probably communicate with this person at a virtual group event and hit it off immediately. This person is likely to be bright, physically attractive, kindhearted and sensitive. Take the lead. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A lot of changes could be taking place in your life now. Even though most of them are positive, the upheaval can be unsettling. Don’t give in to panic. Nothing needs to be done that you can’t handle.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 New beginnings and promising new opportunities may appear from a distant state or foreign country. Don’t feel you have to jump into anything. Get all the facts and assess the situation objectively. Pisces - February 19 - March 20