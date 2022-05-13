Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today your brain is supercharged. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing or have put off analyzing a particularly tricky problem, this would be the perfect day to get started.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 With today’s planetary energy, you’ll find yourself a little more extroverted than usual. You’ll finally be able to say what you really think about things. It’s an important change for you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you’re unstoppable! You’re a very hard worker by nature, and with the current planetary alignment you’ll be able to accomplish even more than usual. You have an abundance of energy. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Discard those items from the past for which you really no longer have use. As much as you like to surround yourself with objects of sentimental value, the time comes when it’s necessary to look to the future.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Intimacy will be in the air over the next few days. Loved ones suddenly want to spend more time with you, and you’ll want to invite friends over every night! By all means, do. You’ll be recharged. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Feeling unusually adventurous? You’re often motivated by your idealistic expectations, and the planetary configurations today are going to push you even further on your spiritual quest. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The celestial energy signals a pleasant change for you today. The overpowering emotions that have been surging from your relationships will subside. You are now beginning a contemplative phase.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 This is a good day to devote time and thought to spiritual pursuits. Do something inspirational that instills a sense of wonder deep in your soul. Go to a church and light a candle, sit outdoors and watch the sky. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A new phase in your life is beginning. The previous phase could be interpreted as having taught you to be serious and devoted to professional responsibilities. And you did accomplish some good deeds. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today’s aspects might clear up some rather sketchy ideas about your professional future. If you long for a change, such as undertaking a more artistic pursuit, now is the time to begin planning how to go about it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You have acquired some sound confidence in yourself. Now it is time for you to show everyone else by actually putting it to use in your life. It’s as though you have symbolically completed an in-depth acting. Pisces - February 19 - March 20