Aries - March 21 - April 20 You could receive recognition for a job well done. Your questions will help you ferret out secret information. You can make headway in the workforce if you put your mind to it. Do not hesitate to help elders.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You can ask for favours but don’t take them for granted. Look into any educational activities involving the whole family. Don’t overextend your self in order to add luxury items to your entertainment center. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your partner could make you angry if they steal your thunder or embarrass you in front of others. You’ll find it difficult to control your emotions. Try not to lose your cool, and make your point known. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Sudden changes regarding friendships are likely to occur if you have tried to change others. Don’t hesitate to go ahead with any plans for entertainment. Think of starting a new business or partnership.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You can make personal changes that will enhance your appearance and bring about greater social activity. You will be extremely sensual; take precautions and don’t take any risks. Being unappreciated by your boss could make it hard to do your work effectively. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You will attract new love interests. You can expect insincere gestures of friendliness this week. Having your own business is a good idea. Be prepared to jump quickly if you wish to stay in the forefront of your industry this week. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Discuss your problems if you wish to rectify them. Opportunities for travel must be considered. You may have a problem with someone you live with if you don’t include them. Try not to take everything seriously.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You should be making plans to spend some time with the ones you love. You can increase the value of your dwelling. Look into residential moves that will give you more space. Your magnetic, outgoing personality will capture hearts. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You can make wonderful contributions to any organisation that you join. Problems with relatives and friends could surface. You’ll be surprised how much you can accomplish. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You can ask for favours or run your ideas by those who will be able to support your objectives. Don’t say things that could be damaging later on. You will be attracted to unusual forms of entertainment and cultures.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Rest and relaxation may be required; minor health problems will prevail if you don’t watch your diet. Realise that you don’t have to do everything yourself. You will have a childlike approach today. Pisces - February 19 - March 20