Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might decide to participate in activities involving children. Field trips either for pleasure or educational purposes may take place, if possible, and you could enjoy it as much as the kids.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Your financial situation looks particularly good right now. An increase in income could be coming your way. The downside could be that contracts might be involved, and you’ll have to peruse them. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Recent developments have brought new interests into your life. As a result, you might be seriously considering enrolling in a formal course of study in the future involving these subjects. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Your mind is especially sharp. You’re logical and objective by nature. However, today you’re likely to find that your thinking is more influenced by feeling than usual. This is a positive development.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 A group you’re involved with may want to discuss a future trip of some kind, perhaps to a convention. The drive to expand your horizons is very strong today. Trips like this can be especially appealing. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Your intuition is operating at a very high level today. You tend to follow your heart by nature. However, more than one event could occur in which it’s imperative that you go with your intuition over logic. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Today should be a gratifying day, full of great news, pleasant surprises, and opening doors of opportunity on just about every level. Career breaks and chances to earn more could come your way.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Paperwork involving finances may need to be handled today but it won’t be as tedious as you think. Whatever information is required is easily obtained. Most of what is presented should be clear. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

A friend could put you in touch with a lot of interesting people, some in fields such as law, education, or the ministry. Expect to be treated to a monologue on social and ecological responsibilities. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You may spend much of your day trying to sort out financial matters for yourself, your job, or perhaps for a friend or relative. A lot of phone calls, and a lot of research, perhaps on the Internet, could be necessary.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Today you might spend a lot of time with your special person. Romance and affection are a powerful factor in the course of your day, but much of what might bring you closer together is conversation. Pieces - February 20 - March 20