Aries - March 21 - April 20 You should enjoy a good mood today, and you will find that things will go well for you in general. Perhaps the only sticky situation that could arise is one that stems from an aggressive approach.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Circumstances of the day may result in some tricky situations for you. You could be caught between a rock and a hard place. The instinct to make war or peace with any given issue is making you restless. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Things should go well for you today. Your romantic nature is piqued. You will find that an aggressive approach toward your loved one is just what’s needed to jump-start the relationship. Gemini - May 21 - June 21 Stand up and take action. Forces may be pulling on you from all angles, and your challenge will be to maintain a balance. You have a chance to accomplish a great deal by directing your energies outward.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You will find that you relate very well to others today, and your communication will prove to be valuable. You may find yourself in the position of arbiter simply because you have the mind to resolve disputes. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may be tempted to shift into high gear today, but you’re likely to be unsure where to focus your energy. You may be revved up and anxious to get moving but feel lazy and unmotivated to do anything. Libra - September 23 - October 22 There’s apt to be tension between your heart and your general mood.Your romantic nature will incline you to adopt a selfish, impatient attitude, while the prevailing tone of the day calls for peace and balance.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Adjustments may be in order for you to flow easily with the energy of the day. The prevailing tone calls for a more outwardly directed solution to all situations. The tricky part will be follow-through. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The prevailing tone today is a mix of conflicting energies that might put some stress on your heart. It’s nothing you can’t handle. In fact, if anyone can make the most out of today, you can. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The key today is action. There’s a great deal of force pressuring you to get the ball rolling. One of these forces may come from a romantic interest waiting for you to make the next move.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Ignite the fire in your heart, and make it burn brightly. Make sure everyone gets a chance to be on centre stage. Don’t hog the podium. Maintain a balance by letting others have their turn in the spotlight. Pisces - February 19 - March 20