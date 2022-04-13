Aries - March 21 - April 20

Today you could discover a talent for investment or a form of money management that you never thought you had. The opportunity to make an investment could enable you to make your money grow.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

You might wake up today feeling a little grumpy and out of sorts. You could aspire to nothing more strenuous than spending the day without any distractions other than a good book. .

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Some pretty heavy soul searching could reveal that the time has come to make use of a talent you may have always had but never developed. This could involve practice or formal training in the skill.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You're looking good and your social skills are at their peak. Therefore, social events that you might attend today could well be the most satisfying and beneficial you've known in a long time.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today you could find yourself brainstorming a way to put your inventiveness and ingenuity to work so that you can advance your career by leaps and bounds and increase your income.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

An intense study of philosophy, religion or some school of thought could find you involved with a group that shares your interest in the subject. You could make a new friend or meet a potential romantic partner.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Sex and romance should be at the top of your priority list today. You should be feeling especially warm, loving and passionate. Romantic novels and movies could be appealing as could an evening with a lover!

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A lack of communication on the part of your mate or perhaps a business partner can cause you to feel uncertainty. Don't fall into this trap. Use your understanding to open up the communication between you.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

The right moment to ask for a raise or apply for a promotion could come your way today, but you'd better make use of it or the opportunity could pass you by. A chance for a romantic night could also come up.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Love and romance are on the agenda for today and you should be feeling warm and sexy. You're likely to be looking attractive, too, and romantic partners or potential partners could seem attractive to you.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

A loving phone call or letter could come your way today from a lover or close friend who's out of town. You'll wish with all your heart that he or she could be home! But you're likely to keep yourself quite busy.

