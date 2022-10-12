Aries - March 21 - April 20 Someone who owes you money might turn up and repay you. This might be a surprise, but you will be glad to get it. You may want to blow some of it by taking a friend out to lunch or buying a gift.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you should feel especially warm and loving toward everyone close to you, particularly a love partner. You may want to spend some time with friends or family, or schedule a romantic evening. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You should be looking especially attractive today and glowing with robust health. If you’ve considered adopting a pet, this is a good day to do it. Business, work, and money matters continue to go well. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you should be feeling especially warm and loving toward close friends and children. You might attend a play or concert or decide to try your hand at one of the fine arts yourself.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you might decide to buy a plant for every room in your house or plant a garden. You may not normally be attracted to plants and gardens, but today both beauty and nature seem especially appealing. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A warm and loving communication could come to you today from someone close. This could be an email, call, or even a gift of some kind. This could make your day. It will make you feel even better! Libra - September 23 - October 22 A very welcome sum of extra money could come your way today. You might want to put this money to work for you in some way, perhaps investing it or purchasing supplies or materials for personal projects.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you may feel especially warm and loving toward just about everybody in your circle, even those you usually find irritating. You could also be looking attractive and feeling more confident than usual. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Someone you care about but haven’t seen for a long time could suddenly contact you. You’d usually love this, but today you could be too caught up in projects of your own to want to put them aside. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A goal that you’ve been working on could finally be reached. A group of friends you might not have seen for a long time could schedule a small get-together that you will be all too glad to attend, if possible.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you could talk to some interesting new people. Among them is at least one person who shares a lot of your interests and could become a close friend. In the evening, have some fun. Pisces - February 19 - March 20