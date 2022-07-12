Aries - March 21 - April 20 Try to seek freedom and new experiences today. This is an important time for you to spread your wings and explore. Keep in mind that something or someone may be working to restrain you emotionally.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 If people insist on having things their own way, let them. Fighting isn’t going to do any good. This kind of reaction will only cause more tension between you and the other person involved. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Suddenly you’ve found your energy again. Your engine is oiled up and ready to go. Put yourself in high gear and don’t let anything stand in your way. If disagreements with others arise, try to keep focused. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You may be a bit daunted by the frenzy of energy present in the air today. Try not to get thrown off balance by others who may be more abrasive than usual. Use this as a time of release for yourself.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Don’t be surprised if unexpected actions from others give your heart a jolt today, Leo. You could find that a strong force of erratic energy affects your emotions. It’s working to stir things up quite a bit. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

It’s time to implement the plans you fostered as a result of internal processes over the past few days. Hop in the driver’s seat and take control. As you do, you may need to erect a bit of a mental barrier. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Your mood should be quite good today. Generally, you’ll find that people will react to your tendency to take the lead. Keep in mind that this also indicates that they’ll probably be more likely to fight back.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You’ve reached an emotionally climactic point right now and you could find some harsh opposition coming at you for no apparent reason. There is a stubborn, strong, oppressive force today. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Be careful not to be too cavalier today. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than you normally would. You might be inclined to be careless with your words, but people are going to take it literally. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You have the sensitivity to pick up on what’s going on in every situation today. What you’re apt to find are powerful emotions coming into conflict with extremely strong opinions.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 The fantasy world that you’ve built for yourself is a pleasure to behold. People frolic in your world. Your presence delights people with pleasure. Today, this world may be threatened by harsh realities. Pieces - February 20 - March 20