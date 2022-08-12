Romance should be going beautifully for you today. Your romantic partner looks especially attractive and probably is in a great mood. You might decide to attend a lecture together or plan a getaway.

You've worked hard for your money, and today you should reap the benefits of your efforts. Earnings, investments, property values – all should be worth considerably more than they were a year ago. A love partner may have heard some great career news today and want to take you out to celebrate. Go – no matter what you have to reschedule. Your friend is in a great mood and looks wonderful.

Relations with family and other household members should be at their very best today. If you see colleagues outside of work, they could also be congenial and supportive. Keep this going.

Words of love could be exchanged between you and your romantic interest today. Obstacles to open and honest communication have been cleared away in the past few weeks. Money matters should be going well for you now, so today you might decide to make a long-desired expenditure for your home. You might decide to buy furniture, do some redecorating.

You should look especially good today and feel outgoing and charming. Friends, neighbours, and strangers may comment on how great you apt to be warm, informative, and supportive.

Your imagination should be flying high today, and your creative juices flowing freely. Exceptional ideas for projects involving writing, music, or painting could pop into your head during the day. If possible, a social event could take place today involving a small number of friends you may not have seen for a long time. You'll feel good about catching up and meeting exciting new people, too.

Have you been pursuing a career involving the creative arts? If so, news of an upcoming success could come your way today. This is a gratifying day for you. Friends could phone or pop in to congratulate you.