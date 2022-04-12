Aries - March 21 - April 20

Your philanthropic contributions will bring you praise. You need a day to rest and relax with the ones you love. You have bent over backward trying to help them and now it's time to let them stand on their own.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Don’t get so wrapped up in being rich that you overlook the fact that your plan may not be as solid as you thought. If you haven’t already, consider starting your own business. Don’t rely on others to do your work.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Discord could be unnerving. Try to stay calm, and whatever you do, don’t nag. Children may be less than honest with you. Your fight for those less fortunate is not likely to end in sweet victory.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You may have taken on a little too much, but you will enjoy every minute of it. Travel will also be very informative. Opportunities for romance are present. Social events may lead to a romantic interlude.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Look into joining groups that can give you hands-on advice about business. Get into some activities that will help you in making new friends. Self-improvement projects will payoff in more ways than one.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Be on your best behaviour. Your passionate nature may make you jealous if your mate has been too busy to take care of your needs. Get back into a routine that promises a better looking.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Socialising or travel will lead to partnerships. Your attitudes at work will open new avenues for you. You can make money if you concentrate on producing services or goods that will make domestic chores easier.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You might be overly emotional when dealing with your partner. Your boss won’t be too thrilled if you leave things unfinished. Give everyone in the house a physical chore that will help burn off calories.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Outbursts of passion may cause arguments with your mate. Your home environment appears to be a little shaky. Offer good conversation and a nice soothing lunch. Use your better judgment.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You need to fulfill your needs and present your talents. You should look into making some physical changes, such as new hair color or toning up your body. You can enjoy doing things that include children.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You can make personal changes that will enhance your reputation and give you greater self confidence. You need to spend time with family. You can sort out differences you have in an amiable manner.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Be careful not to let friends or peers make you look bad. Don’t make any rash decisions that may affect friendships. The knowledge you have will enhance your reputation. Don’t be afraid.

