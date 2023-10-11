Aries - March 21 - April 20 A new neighbour could move in near you. If you’re single, this person might be a potential romantic partner. If you aren’t, you could make a new friend. When you meet, you could hit it off immediately.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Have you been waiting to execute some paperwork regarding money? If so, you might finally be able to do it today. Your signature on these documents may represent the first step to increased income. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Transformation of your life, even your very being, may have been in the works for some time. Today you could finally see it made manifest. Dreams come true, perhaps in an unexpected manner. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Have you been concentrating strongly on spiritual studies for a while? Do you meditate regularly? If so, don’t be surprised if insights and revelations come to mind today. Write them down.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you’ll meet a very compatible and exciting circle of new friends. These people may be from foreign countries, or they might be involved in professions in religion, law, or education. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Today an opportunity may come your way that causes you to consider changing your career. No matter what you’ve been involved with up to now, education could attract you. Follow your heart. Libra - September 23 - October 22 New beginnings are heralded today, particularly where education, and legal matters are concerned. Difficult decisions may need to be made. Don’t agonise over them. Think carefully about your plans.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 Your dreams may hold the key to your future financial success. Though the symbols that your unconscious sends could be obscure, it would pay you to try to make sense of them. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

The primary focus today should be on commitment. Have you been thinking about getting married? If so, you could be surprised to learn that your significant other has been thinking the same thing. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A new addition to your routine may be in the works. Whether this involves work that produces additional income or is of a voluntary nature, you can expect your tasks to change in some way.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A new romance is definitely in the air. This could be a renewal of he romance within a current relationship or, if you’re single, someone new and exciting might cross your path. Pisces - February 19 - March 20