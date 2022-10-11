Aries - March 21 - April 20 Expanding your mind could be of interest. You might decide to plan a trip to a place you’ve always wanted to visit, if possible. Or you could decide to go back to school for an advanced degree.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Generally, you tend to be interested in what makes everything tick. Today, that interest could be piqued by something you read or hear. You might delve into a field of interest and learn all you can about it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Stimulating conversations could take place with partners of all sorts. Some new and useful information could come your way that you will want to explore further. Make good use of the energies of the day. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your energy is likely to be very high. You may want to throw yourself into your work, particularly if it involves paperwork. You might also want to get in a workout, try your hand at writing, or read.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you might decide to do some writing. This could be job related, but it’s more likely personal. Some stimulating discussion could take place with friends, romantic partners, or children. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some people who share your interests could call you. You might want to take a walk while on the phone with each other, but you will probably get into some stimulating debates. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your mind will be especially quick and active, and you’re likely to want to spend much of the day involved in intellectual activities. Communication with others should be a powerful part of your day.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might decide to tackle your financial paperwork and get it all done. This is a great day for that, although you might be a little too ambitious and not get as much done as you’d like. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your mind is usually quick, agile, and hungry for information. Today it’s likely to be even more so than usual. Your curiosity is high, and you could go to unusual lengths to satisfy it. This is a good idea. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You generally tend to be sensitive and intuitive, but today you might be even more so. Creative projects, particularly writing, benefit from this. If you want to remember what you come up with, write it down.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A group meeting or social event could bring up new and interesting ideas that you may not be able to digest them all. Some new friends who share your interests might want to continue the discussions. Pisces - February 19 - March 20