Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re the secret jewel. You’re apt to be extremely loving and devoted to those who recognise this in you. There is no reason to shrink back and hide. Put on your royal air and flaunt your stuff.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You may feel locked in a bind of deep emotion and stubborn attitudes with close friends or lovers. You may be under the impression that you’re being tested and judged by everyone else. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Your spirit sparkles. You may feel filled with tremendous energy as you go about your day. Your sense of adventure is high, and there’s very little that gets you down. Patience is the secret. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may feel yourself slipping into a deeper understanding with a close friend or loved one. Romantic situations are heating up, and you’re slowly letting your inhibitions fade away so they’re completely absent.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Most of the time it’s good to have strong opinions and be independent. But there are other times when this attitude turns people away. There’s a stubborn yet sensitive attitude in your world of romance. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Sensual, passionate lovemaking is definitely on the agenda of activities for tonight. Fun, excitement, romance and love are all key themes likely to take precedence if you have anything to say about it. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may feel like the brakes have been slammed in the romance department. Realise that this doesn’t mean you have to stop having fun. Laughter and good times are in store for you today.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 The stars indicate that love and romance are in your favour. You will find that this area of your life is going well. Shower your partner with affection. Your honey’s ego needs to be stroked. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your sensitive, sensual side is being drawn out. You may feel like your romantic side is on display. You’re like a dancer onstage, and you accept this role with pleasure! Be more expressive. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Come out of your shell and be proud of your sensitive side. Although you may feel vulnerable when it comes to love and romance, this doesn’t mean that you have to hide it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You shouldn’t have any problem getting your way in most areas of life. The time is ripe for you to take the lead. Unfortunately, there may be one important part of your life that isn’t going exactly to plan. Pisces - February 19 - March 20