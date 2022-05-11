Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you give the impression that you’re in a reserved and introspective mood (even if you aren’t), you’ll succeed in avoiding confrontation. Today there is no such thing as a simple exchange.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A challenging day is in store for you. If you’re part of a group or team or simply among friends, you may feel somewhat ill at ease. Could it be that you instill jealousy in others? There’s only one way to find out. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Travel, a project, or a new home could be a few of the things you’ve been trying to accomplish for some time now. Making any one of these dreams come true possibly means jeopardising relationships. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’ll go one of two ways today. Either you’ll turn inward and meditate in a corner or you’ll find a good friend and confide your dissatisfaction. Don’t hesitate to let your guard down and express yourself.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today is going to be an excellent day for meeting interesting people. And there will be nothing superficial about these encounters. On the contrary, the people you are going to meet will touch you profoundly. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You can expect today to be intense. Even if you’ve made a conscious decision not to let anything get you down, you may still harbour some negative emotions from the last few days. Libra - September 23 - October 22 The little fighter that you are makes it very difficult for you to join us in the great communal river that we’re all trying to navigate. You prefer to travel solo, going down your private stream as you see fit.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Be disciplined about all areas of your body. Take extra care to eat healthful, balanced meals. Make sure you get enough sleep. And even though you gripe about having no time, get out there and exercise. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If you’ve been feeling deep anger, today isn’t the day to let it out but rather the day to consider its source. Any large gatherings of family or friends should be avoided at all costs. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If by chance you still harbour some resentment toward someone, it will probably come out today. You might be uncompromising or even vengeful. Telling that person how you feel will accomplish nothing.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You don’t suffer fools gladly, and superficial fools even less so. You want to teach those around you a lesson. You’re uncompromising today, and don’t understand why others don’t have your standards. Pisces - February 19 - March 20