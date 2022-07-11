Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may get pushed around by two very powerful camps today, Aries. Since you're the kind, diplomatic, and sensitive one, you make the perfect target for more abrasive and opinionated people.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You're apt to trend a bit more on the wild side today, Taurus. There's a wave of powerful energy working to give strength to your ego and self-confidence. Use this boost to the best of your ability. You'll need it. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

A good tactic for you today would be to convert your fears into motivation for positive action. There's a great deal of energy at your disposal, Gemini, so don't waste it. Be aware. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that shouts the loudest. You may be getting secretly pigeonholed into a place where you don't want to be.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful things and fanciful rewards. But beware of anything with lots of bells and whistles, Leo. There may be a great deal of talk. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

People are apt to be quite emotional when it comes to the appearance they wish to project, Virgo, so be careful where you step. It's your job to see through the trendy makeup that hide true personalities. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Libra, don't be surprised if some of your fantasies and dreams are put on trial today by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter. People are apt to be extra passionate about things.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You've reached an emotionally climactic point right now, and you could find some harsh opposition coming at you for no apparent reason. There is a stubborn, strong, oppressive force today. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Be careful not to be too cavalier. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than you normally would. You might be inclined to be careless with your words, but people are going to take you very literally. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You have the sensitivity to pick up on what's going on in every situation today, Capricorn. What you're apt to find are powerful emotions coming into conflict with extremely strong opinions.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 People frolic in your world and have a grand time. Your presence delights people with pleasure. Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities coming in the form of electronic information. Pieces - February 20 - March 20