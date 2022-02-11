Aries - March 21 - April 20

Books, lectures, and other sources of information regarding spiritual, metaphysical, or religious matters could have your mind spinning. What you read or hear is likely to be fascinating.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

A goal related to business or finance that is very important to you could require you to pay a lot of attention to paperwork. You’re likely to spend most of the day on it since a deadline may be involved.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The establishment of a new business partnership could require a lot of paperwork. It might be really tedious trying to make sense of all the jargon involved, but it’s important to you.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Legal documents that concern your business may need to be executed today. There might be a lot of paper to wade through, not to mention jargon that appears indecipherable.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Today you might consider making an investment of time, energy, and perhaps a little money in a creative project of some kind. This could also involve modern technology in some way.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Visitors might come to your home today to discuss business of some kind, perhaps job related, perhaps about an enterprise you’re developing on your own. If you aren’t careful, you might lose.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

A rush of excess ambition could cause you to channel a lot of your physical and mental energy into whatever work you’re doing right now. This might involve writing, teaching, or speaking in some way.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

An upcoming visit from someone close may have you working overtime in order to fix up your house. Therefore, you could be tempted to go crazy buying decorative items. This is fine up to a point.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Working at home might be the answer for you today. You could be physically and mentally worn out from working too hard, but you still have important tasks to complete. You operate better on your own.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

News you may receive about your place of business or the people you work for might bring up some doubts about your future in this organization. You might feel that you aren’t getting anywhere.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You might ask a friend for advice or assistance today. This person probably knows what it’s all about, so listen even though you might not understand much of what he or she says!

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Some rather tedious and boring paperwork you have to handle for your business might be a pain in the neck now, but it should bring a lot of benefits to you later. Therefore, you’ll want to exercise.

[email protected]