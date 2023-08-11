Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may find yourself running in a million different directions. Make sure that you do each task thoroughly instead of skimming over them. Others are likely to notice your work.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your emotions are likely to be pulled to extremes. A key aspect of today is communication, and it wields a great deal of power. People are fighting for knowledge today so be sure of your facts. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Don’t underestimate people’s sensitivity to certain situations. You may work with a detachment that’s healthy on a day like this. You can deal with issues in a level-headed way without getting caught up. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Talking things over with friends is likely to be a nourishing exercise for you. Instead of trying to work things out in your head, say them aloud and ask others for their perspectives.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Engage in lively activities with friends who keep you abreast of the latest in culture. See a movie, go to a bookstore, or visit a museum. This should be a fun time in which you can bounce ideas around. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may think few people understand you. Even if you try to explain your thought process and where you are emotionally, it still seems like others are more concerned with themselves. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your mood is likely to be malleable, depending on the people you’re with and situation you’re in. One minute you may be high as a kite and the next you’re down in the dumps.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Try not to spend too much time on one issue today. It’s possible that you’ll get so wrapped up in it that you’ll find it hard to deal with anything else. Take care of one issue the best you can. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Things should be going well for you. Stay on track and you’ll have a clear runway. If you deviate from where you need to be, you might get a harsh reminder from something or someone. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may feel like you’re walking a tightrope. One wrong step will cause you to tumble to the ground. Don’t put so much pressure on yourself. You may see things as life or death situations.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Someone or something may intimidate you and make you want to retreat. But this person or situation is the very thing you need now in order to do what you have to do. Opportunities are there for you. Pisces - February 19 - March 20