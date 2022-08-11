Aries - March 21 - April 20 Information that you receive from others and from within your own heart could compel you to participate in some ambitious projects, Aries. You'll find them interesting, challenging, and gratifying.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 You could meet some fascinating people, and perhaps learn Earthshaking information that impacts your life. You might consider new lifestyle options. A group, possibly spiritual could seem attractive. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Group activities or social events in your neighbourhood, if possible, could put you in touch with new and exciting people who eventually become friends, Gemini. Shared goals could give rise to new plans. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Have you wanted to move in a new direction? If so, this could be when you get the lead of a lifetime. You might receive unexpected information indicating possible new sources of income.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Unusual circumstances could arise that change your creative orientation. It's likely that they involve the gathering, sharing, and using of information. You may consider some unusual options. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Today you could decide to attend a virtual workshop or social event involving people in a spiritual, metaphysical, or intellectual field, Virgo. Fascinating talk could lead to your own insights and revelations. Libra - September 24 - October 23 New information could come at you from all sides. Books, magazines, TV, the Internet, and conversations are likely to bring exciting knowledge your way that reinforces some of your convictions.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Surprising news about your finances and the economy in general could cause you to feel confident and secure about your financial future, Scorpio. An unexpected raise could be on the way. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Some fascinating new information, possibly spiritual or metaphysical, could come today from periodicals, TV, or the Internet. This could set you on a new course of study, Sagittarius! Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Dreams and meditations could lead to insights about how best to handle your finances, Capricorn. Your intuition is very strong. Also, you could receive some surprising ideas from media sources.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 A small social event or group rally could put you in touch with some new, exciting people in interesting fields, Aquarius. You might run into an old friend you haven't seen in ages. Pieces - February 20 - March 20