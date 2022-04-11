Aries - March 21 - April 20

You should socialise with clients or upper echelons of your industry if possible. Be very careful while in transit or while traveling in foreign countries. Avoid any erratic behaviour or it could cause isolation.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Don’t avoid situations that may deteriorate; try to mend them. You will encounter those who can help you further your goals if you attend functions that attract prominent people. Get on with business.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Heed the advice given by family or old reliable friends. You could be misinterpreted if you’re not careful. Difficulties will result if you have to deal with controversial groups today.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You can meet a new romantic partner or secure the love connection you already have by going out and entertaining yourself. Any attractions toward clients will be one sided.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Home improvement projects will run smoothly. Get together with people who stimulate you mentally. Concern yourself with legal matters and formulating contracts rather than finalising your objectives.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t involve yourself in the emotional problems of those you work with. Don’t waste this exciting day by sitting at home. You should focus on moneymaking matters and stay away from emotional disputes.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Spend time with friends or family. Your generous nature could be taken advantage of. Get domestic chores out of the way early. You will be inclined to make unwise investment choices.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

You will have no trouble getting things to fall into place. Disputes on the home front may be hard to avoid. Reevaluate your position and make decisions about your future goals. Avoid any over indulgences.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Try to stay calm, and whatever you do, don’t nag. You may have a problem dealing with elders. You need to get out and be an observer. They won’t pay you back and you’ll be upset.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You need to refrain from being the generous one in the group. Look into family outings or projects. Don’t rely on others to handle the workload. Joining organisations will provide you with stimulating contacts.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

You could experience delays in shipments and should be careful while traveling. Make career changes that may increase your income. Take a decision that will change the conditions you’ve been living under.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

You should be feeling physically strong, healthy, and energetic today. You could experience the sensation of wandering around in a daze. Achieving balance won’t be easy, but you should manage it today.

