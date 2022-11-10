Aries - March 21 - April 20 This would be an ideal day to think about your personal interests in all areas of your life. You’ve surely noticed that in various relationships you tend not to consider yourself and what you get out of it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Don’t be surprised if you meet people who are quite self-centred today. It could be that you have a hard time understanding people who are egotistical and don’t participate in activities with others. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today could be rather constraining. Despite your great aspirations, today will be marked by the need to take care of the small problems that arise in everyday life. In other words, just what you love. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 There are times when it’s important that you take care of yourself. This would be an ideal day to be more aware of that fact. It isn’t that you're going to have health problems.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today might be a little rough for you. It’s as if reality were waiting to trip you up. Nothing about you is realistic. If you’re still a bit childish or irresponsible, today may be rather hard on you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Here’s a day that will be rather calm for you. Peace has replaced all your soul searching. You feel in contact with life’s daily routine, including aspects that you don’t always consider like the weather. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It’s time to get yourself together. You tend to be all over the place. You need to channel your energies into something you really care about. Tell yourself how proud you would be if you could get this done.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you should think about your overdependence on money. Don’t you think you spend too much time thinking about money and where you’re going to find it? This is a good day to find the answers. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The last few weeks have been a little too serious for your tastes, but this is good for you every once in a while. You may tend to want to play, which sometimes keeps you from getting your work done. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You’re someone who needs to have a lot of time to yourself. You often dream of curling up in bed with a good book or going for a bike ride. This is just your natural rhythm. Don’t try and ignore it.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Everything you touch will seem to turn to gold. The day’s events will fall right into place. You will take pleasure in being calm and efficient. But what you may not realize is that this could happen every day. Pisces - February 19 - March 20