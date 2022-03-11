Aries - March 21 - April 20

In some ways, today could seem like a day of reckoning for you. You might look in the mirror and see things that you aren’t happy with. Perhaps you harbour a sense of shame based on past events.

Aries - March 21 - April 20

Let today serve as a reminder of the importance of love. Don’t just think of it as a commodity you fight for and conquer with conniving tricks and strategic dating tactics. Realise that love is a seed in you.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may be feeling a strong sense of guilt now because of something you did in an effort to feed your ego. Be aware of how your actions have affected others and apologise. Guilt is basically a useless emotion.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Pure wisdom is an important quality for you to aspire to on this day. Know that the wisdom you seek should come from a point of calm knowing as opposed to a frantic, and outlandish display for attention.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Why keep fighting a fight that you know you can’t win? Why keep trying to fool yourself and others into thinking that you have all the answers when you’re only aware of the tip of the iceberg?

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Anger is apt to stir inside you today so beware of any actions that might manifest as a result of this powerful feeling. Keep calm and do what you can to find the deep source of this anger.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Show some gratitude to the people around you today. The seat of your personality is very strong at this time, and you’re confident to your core. Mix this feeling with the service-oriented vibe of the day.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Think of today as a restorative time for yourself in which you can come to a point of greater ease and comfort. Trust yourself and the people around you. Open your eyes to the reality of the situation at hand.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may find yourself gravitating toward grounded things, in hopes that these will provide you with the stability that you lack. A key word for you today is patience. Learn how to wait without becoming restless.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Try to come to a place of serenity today in which you free yourself from desire and jealousy. It’s important that you take time to recognise the growth that can spring from this position of calm.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

The key word for you today is boundaries so think for a minute about what this means to you. It’s time to have a serious talk with yourself. Set some limits and be honest about drawing the line.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Make sure that you’re living consciously at this time. It could be that you’re going through a period of denial and simply refusing to see the truth of the situation. Open up your eyes to the world around you.

[email protected]