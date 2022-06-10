Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’ll be lost in your thoughts today. You’ll be asking yourself if your existence is meeting your standards. You will ponder what to expect from the future and from the people around you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you will have all the energy you need to deal with long-term family problems. Indeed, you’ll probably clash with some of your relatives. But this situation won’t cause any serious issues. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

You enjoy caring for others and you intervene regularly in their lives to guide them. Ironically, you’re the one who needs advice. You’ll probably need to get away from it all in order to get a clear your head. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 We all have to make compromises in order to live in contemporary society. You may have strong beliefs, but it’s difficult to combine your ideals and a social life Don’t give up.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You’ve always felt the need to free yourself from society. You may need to face certain relationship problems at this time. Perhaps you’re hesitant to commit either at work or in your personal life. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You may feel annoyed about the attitude of some of your group of friends. Unlike these people, you’re very open-minded and you can deal with situations as they arise. Stay calm. Libra -September 24 - October 23 Today, Libra, you’ll be submerged under a lot of emotions. In a way, you’ll be revisiting your childhood. You may be very edgy. This is a good disposition in which to analyse your life.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You really know how to seduce, Scorpio. There is a spark inside of you that spreads naturally to those around you. You have a big reservoir of sensitivity and emotion that could grow today. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You’re a very active person, Sagittarius, but today you’ll probably be disappointed. If you ask those around you to help with your activities, they most likely won’t understand your needs. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Nothing much is happening today, yet you seem worried and tense. You’ll have to use this day to your advantage. Think about your life. You’ll also think about the needs of your relatives.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You often need to thrive on personal emotions. For instance, you could try to captivate the attention of people you admire. The only problem is that they might not be receptive at first. Pieces - February 20 - March 20