Aries - March 21 - April 20 Keeping things in balance may be more trouble than it’s worth, so don’t force the issue. Sometimes it’s necessary for our personal growth to let the pendulum swing all the way to one side.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 This is one day when you feel on the edge of either an emotional breakdown or a triumphant epiphany. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Do what you can to ease the tension rather than add to it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Just because everyone else is walking on eggshells doesn’t mean you need to. Your upbeat spirit will be more welcome than usual due to the drama around you. Read from your own script. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your tremendous sensitivity in a certain situation could be causing you to jump to conclusions that are keeping you from seeing the truth. Your tendency is to assume things before you have all the facts.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may feel like you’re doomed if you do and doomed if you don’t. You may feel very opinionated about a certain issue, but you know that expressing yourself is likely to cause someone else to feel upset. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may find yourself bursting into tears for no apparent reason today. Seek comfort in sitting by a body of water where you can let your emotions flow. Tension builds as the storm draws near. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Unexpected emotions are going to come out of nowhere and cause havoc. Be prepared to deal with the expected. The key is not to overreact. The calmer and more stable you can stay, the better.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may want more freedom in a certain situation. On the one hand, you long for company and intimacy to fill an inner void. On the other, you resent having to be so needy. Make sure you’re whole before you sink. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may need to use charm and wit to ease a tense situation. Gridlock could be making you feel uncomfortable. Your solution to the problem is to put on a happy face and divert attention. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your emotions are active, and could be popping up in outbursts. There’s momentum building within that you shouldn’t ignore. Perhaps you feel that what you have to say isn’t appropriate for the situation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may have a feeling that if you don’t have something positive to say, you shouldn’t say anything. This idea could keep you tongue-tied today. If you’re angry, or hurt, address the issue openly. Pisces - February 19 - March 20