Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might complete a difficult project that's important to your career. Acknowledgement of your dedication and hard work could find you more emotionally overwhelmed than makes you comfortable.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 A long-awaited event could have you moved to tears. As you're naturally a person who doesn't like to show your feelings, you might need to be by yourself until the urge to cry has passed. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

An intense, emotional dream could move you so powerfully that you awaken with the odd sense that the dream was real. Write it down. Efforts to overcome obstacles and advance in business could pay off. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Any relationship or friendship started or advanced now shows promise of lasting. Your inclination will be to control your feelings, but don't be afraid to show them. It's OK at times like this.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today you may feel the need to do a lot of work around your home. Perhaps you expect future visitors or simply want to spruce up the place for yourself. You may need to pace yourself. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Some intense communications with a close friend or lover could reveal wonderful things about your relationship. Perhaps you have more in common than you thought. Maybe your fears prove groundless. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Ancient social traditions could be a powerful part of today. An emotional event concerning your family, perhaps planning a wedding or other milestone, could have you feeling especially moved.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You usually place a lot of importance on self-control. Today this skill will come in handy when you receive some wonderful news that might otherwise move you to tears. Don't carry it too far. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Expect some great news regarding money, possibly professional advancement. You may have to control the urge to break into tears of joy. A friend could be going through changes and might want support. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Happy events involving a close female relative might have you feeling emotional. A marriage or birth could be involved. Your projects, particularly those with other people, could proceed despite difficulties.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Your telepathy and intuition are at an all-time high today. You should find it easier than usual to tune in to others' thoughts and feelings. It might be a good idea to control your reactions. Pieces - February 20 - March 20