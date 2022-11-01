Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may be trying to get to the end of the road too quickly without really enjoying all the steps along the way. This is especially true when it comes to any sort of artistic project or romantic partnership.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 When your heart is gently touched, it feels loving, generous, and supportive of everyone. If your heart is lonely, it feels deserted by everyone. You only need to accept that this is how you feel. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may be like a giant trying to befriend a small bug. You have nothing in common and don’t even speak the same language. With one accidental move, you could easily squash that little bug. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 The only real remedy for situations like this is to accept them and joke about it. If you try to take yourself too seriously, especially when it comes to art or romance, you will inevitably fail.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 The hungrier you get, the more determined you will become. Be careful that your determination doesn’t turn into desperation and neediness. It’s unattractive and will get you nowhere. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

If you’re in the market for romance, whether with a new partner or rekindling the fire with a current partner, be careful. Small issues could rage out control today. Just live. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Things may get a bit difficult in your romantic life because of someone in the partnership who isn’t necessarily taking a very realistic approach to the situation. There’s a bit of a power play going on.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your creative juices are flowing freely, but there appears to be a roadblock. Something or someone apparently doesn’t want you to continue down the path you’re currently on. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

At the end of the day, you’re the one who has to look in the mirror and know who you are. Think about this the next time you’re tempted to make a rude comment or spread a displeasing fact about someone. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 When it comes to romance, your body is apt to turn to jelly today. You may be so emotional that you can’t function. That’s love. And even though it can be heavenly, it can also be debilitating.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Will you go out with me? Be careful if a person says yes when you ask that question today. You could take the nature of this situation to the extreme. Saying yes doesn’t mean you’re in charge. Pisces - February 19 - March 20