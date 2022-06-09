Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’ll have all the inspiration you need to get to work on some of the problems that have been plaguing your group lately. Use your pragmatism to tackle those things that have been making life difficult.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your family is encouraging you to reconsider some of your long-term plans. In fact, some of your loved ones’ needs are changing. But the solutions you come up with may not be enough. Just don’t panic. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Your day will have important consequences for your love life. The doubts you may have today, especially concerning your feelings, are likely to make you think about things before you make decisions. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You’re naturally involved in things and bursting with energy. You’re also trying to work on how you relate to other people. You tend to want to get too involved in their lives at home and work.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today you may be wondering just how much you should get involved in a certain conflict between family members or in your career. There’s a lot of pressure on you to find an answer to this problem. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You need to stop getting upset over nothing. Even if up until now you haven’t been able to figure out what is bothering you, today you’ll understand some of the mysteries of your personality. Libra -September 24 - October 23 Those arrogant types really need to watch out around you. Even if they don’t mean you any harm, you head straight to the attack in order to make them understand that they don’t intimidate you.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November This is an important day for you especially if you’re an artist. The work you have begun is beginning to escape your grasp. It’s time to give it a name and its own identity in the world. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Are you an intellectual or a poet? The celestial energy leaves you alone with your questions. You are sure of only one thing – words are the friends you’ve decided to spend the rest of your life with. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Have you been working yourself too hard and denying yourself many of the pleasures that you see others enjoying? Is there a new pair of shoes calling to you that you just can’t let yourself buy? Indulge.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Perhaps your family is far away and you miss them. You need to realise that you can count on your friends. They’ll be able to prove their love and show you that you’re as important as the air they breathe. Pieces - February 20 - March 20