Aries - March 21 - April 20 A rush of creative inspiration could take you temporarily away from your social life. You could be working as if there were no tomorrow, perhaps worrying that you will forget it if you don’t get it all down now.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A small impromptu party may take place at your house when some unexpected but welcome visitors turn up at your door. Expect the conversation to alternate between lots of laughs and serious subjects. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Is a new neighbour moving in nearby? This person could come from a very interesting locale, so you might want to get to know him or her. Don’t expect to be able to do this today. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Have you been spending too much lately? Today you could be feeling the effects of it. You may have to wait to make a purchase that you’ve wanted for a long time, and this could be frustrating.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your sweetheart may seem upset and unlikely to want to talk about it. This could prove frustrating for you since you don’t like to be kept in the dark. Take care to avoid giving in to the temptation to push. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Vague aches and pains could have you feeling a little under the weather. You may not be able to discern why you have these pains, since there’s no apparent reason. Don’t assume the worst. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Expect some delays, upsets, and unexpected turns when it comes to romance. Jealousy may rear its ugly head. Take care to stay focused. Reserve judgment until you know the facts.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Changes may be taking place on the home front, perhaps someone moving in or out. Whatever needs to be done is best accomplished one step at a time, with your mind focused on the results. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

An unexpected and perhaps not altogether welcome call could come your way. It could come from someone you don’t particularly care for or someone who has some disconcerting news to report. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Worries about money that may have preoccupied you for the past day or so could prove unfounded. This should come as a real relief to you, although it may be difficult to grasp at first.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 A temporary separation from your romantic partner could have you agitated. Phone calls from your friend should prove reassuring. The only way to get past this is to stay busy until your partner returns. Pisces - February 19 - March 20