Aries - March 21 - April 20 Try not to be smothering today. You may want to seek comfort in conversations with others but find that this only produces grouchiness on the part of all involved. Curb your tendency to find fault in loved ones.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 There’s a damper on your emotions today that could leave you feeling like a pot of simmering water, Taurus. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things you’re likely to heat up more quickly than usual. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

It could be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today, Gemini. You’re probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it’s best to work through these feelings on your own. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You may feel a sense of restriction to the day, but in truth, this is for your own good, Cancer. You’ll find that your acute sense of discipline comes in handy today as you tackle work with incredible enthusiasm.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Find comfort in your work today, Leo. Although it may sound ridiculous, you’ll find that getting things checked off your list is the most rewarding activity of the day. Try not to be too critical of other. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Get your head out of the clouds. You’ll find out that nitpicky details you failed to attend to earlier are now coming back to haunt you. Don’t postpone your work. The time to take care of the job is now. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Themes of the journey include discipline and paying attention to the sand slipping through the hourglass. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel about yourself.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step forward before you know you’re on solid ground. This is a good time to secure your goals on a piece of paper. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

People may be a bit critical of you today, Sagittarius, and you would do well to hear what they have to say. Be receptive of feedback from others so that you may establish a healthy ego. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 People’s comments may seem harsh. Your best defense against the tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger foundation from which to work.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 In fact, you might feel an annoying emotional weightiness, making you feel less energetic than usual. There’s a sober tone that’s asking you to take a hard-nosed look at reality. Pieces - February 20 - March 20