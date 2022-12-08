Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you might get the feeling that someone in your family is hiding something. The atmosphere might be strained and somewhat tense. Your natural inclination is to try to spread oil on troubled waters.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Gossip you hear today might make you angry. You’re likely to sense it isn’t true. Take nothing at face value. Check the facts before making any judgments. Avoid the temptation to be confrontational. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Gemini - May 21 - June 21 Today, you probably aren't going to feel very friendly. You're most likely to want to sequester yourself at home and not see or speak to anyone. If your need for solitude is that strong, indulge it.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Self-control is the word for today. Others’ unethical behaviour could trigger some long-buried anger that might make you want to lash out at those responsible. This won’t solve anything. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Anger and resentment caused by past hurts could come up today, at times tempting you to burst into tears. Don’t fight it. Just find someplace where you can be alone and let it out. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Someone you think of as a friend may prove less than trustworthy today. There are indications of deception all around you. Perhaps someone is keeping something from you or telling outright lies.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Something underhanded is going on. Unethical people could be trying to manipulate certain situations in order to turn them to their own benefit. Be careful! Steer clear of any “political” conversations. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

If you’ve been thinking about executing legal papers of any kind, this isn’t the day to do it. Any contract entered into today is likely to have confusing clauses and obscure language that you may not understand. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Money matters look uncertain and a bit deceptive. This isn’t a good day to enter into any kind of investment, negotiate salaries or commissions, or change banks. Your dreams may be a bit disturbing.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 New people may come into your life today. If you get bad vibes from one of them, trust your instincts! Signs are that you will meet at least one new acquaintance who isn’t trustworthy. Pisces - February 19 - March 20