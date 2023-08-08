Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your dreamy nature is going to be sparked today and you may take an idealistic view of the world. Although the current situation isn’t how you view it, that doesn’t mean you can’t change the situation.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Be more optimistic than usual today. It’s important that your intense emotions don’t bog you down. You may lose sight of important facts. Maintain a healthy relationship between you and reality. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may be in quite the party mode today. Be open and social with the people around you. Take off on a wild adventure that quenches your thirst for spontaneity and fun. Stay up late and talk to a friend. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Searching for the hidden meaning in things may be a waste of time. Go with the flow and have fun. The more you relax, the more relaxed people will be around you. It will make for better chemistry.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Your creative nature is at a peak today, and the artist within you is tempted to come out and play. Indulge in a fantasy world that makes you happiest. Escapism may be a necessary element to the day. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re likely to feel a burst of energy encouraging you to engage with others in fun, creative projects. Join a group of musicians and rock the night away. It’s OK to spend a good part of the day up the clouds. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Issues regarding romance are likely to improve quite a bit over the next couple weeks. The thing to be most concerned about, however, is that you may take an unrealistic approach to relationships.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 When it comes to situations regarding love, it might not be a bad idea to lighten up a bit now. You might be taking things way too seriously. Consequently, it’s difficult for others to get close. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

This should be a fun day for you. You should enjoy a good mood and social times with others. Don’t do anything that requires discipline or realistic thinking. This is a better day to simply have fun and relax. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Take an adventurous approach, especially when it comes to love and romance. Don’t get moody or down in the dumps when things don’t seem to be going your way. It’s up to you to change your attitude.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Love is coming your way. You’re likely to be more passionate than usual. Be careful that your enthusiasm for the object of your desire doesn’t go overboard. It’s possible that you have an unrealistic view. Pisces - February 19 - March 20