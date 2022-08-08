Aries - March 21 - April 20 Just stay out of the way until your friend gets over it. This isn't a good day to host or attend social events or even accept invitations. Wait until a better time.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Too many unfinished tasks may have you feeling pressured, Taurus, creating unnecessary stress. Pace yourself and don't panic if you have to let some go for now. You're probably feeling more sensitive. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Emotions run high as disagreements turn into quarrels among members of a group you're affiliated with, Gemini. Stay out of it. It won't do you any good to get involved. Write your impressions. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Pressure to get unfinished tasks completed and new ones begun causes emotions to run high, Cancer. Everyone, including you, is likely to feel tired and stressed, and quarrels may erupt.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 It might be best if you focus on the tasks at hand and ignore the petty squabbles that crop up around you. This will keep your blood pressure down and reassure those you want to impress. Just be easy. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

If you're able to be involved in a class or any kind of group activity or social situation, be prepared for quarrels to break out among people there. You could find this counterproductive and useless. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Frustration could tempt you to release that energy by spending a lot of money. You might overindulge in food or drink or resort to impulse buying. Treat yourself a little, but don't go overboard.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November Frustrated energy resulting from an inability to put plans into action could have your nerves on edge today. You might be tempted to get into petty quarrels with those around you. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Overwork and the resulting stress and nerve strain could result in tension headaches today. It might be a good idea to start the day pacing yourself and concentrating on the most pressing tasks. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You're probably feeling especially energetic but with little if any outlet for your energy. Increased irritability and frustration could tempt you to take it out on friends, children, or your significant other.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 A conflict between career and home obligations could arise today. You may feel powerless, so it could make you feel irritable. Try to think clearly and find a solution for your conundrum, then act on it. Pieces - February 20 - March 20