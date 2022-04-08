Aries - March 21 - April 20

Your artistic abilities could seem a bit blocked today, Aries. You could be anxious to complete a half-finished project, but at this point you may have no idea where to go with it. Don’t panic!

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Today you could have a strong desire to get out and socialize, Taurus. You could well spend a lot of time on the phone trying to reach some friends, but not have much luck with it.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

People could be there who might turn out to be important contacts. Nonetheless, you might find that other responsibilities interfere with your plans, and experience a wave of disappointment.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

An opportunity to travel to a place you’ve always wanted to visit, perhaps for business reasons, could come your way today. This could be exciting, but you might have some difficulty making the arrangements.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Daydreams full of adventure, perhaps involving travel, could take up a lot of your time today, Leo. You’re probably bored with your situation and longing to do something to break your routine.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your desire to see a romantic partner could be very strong today, Virgo. However, if you ask, you might be turned down. Don’t jump to the conclusion that your friend doesn’t want to see you.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Overindulgence in food and drink over the past few days could be causing you to feel a little out of sorts today, Libra. You might even wonder if the fun was worth it! Let go of negativity.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

A strong desire to meet with a romantic partner could come over you today. However, you might not be able to reach your friend. He or she could be busy and unable to respond to messages or emails.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

A moody family member could have you confused, Sagittarius, and you might not be able to discern the best way to find out what’s bothering him or her. Don’t overanalyse the situation.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

You might want to spend most of today outside, Capricorn, perhaps taking a walk through a park. You could have some serious thinking to do and feel the best recourse is to be by yourself for a while.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Money problems could be on your mind, Aquarius, perhaps more so than necessary. You might have a tendency to blow them out of proportion and think they’re worse than they are.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Today you could look in the mirror and panic about your appearance. You might be feeling a little under the weather and look a little tired. Nonetheless, you probably look a lot better than you think you do.

