Aries - March 21 - April 20 Socialise with friends, but don’t overspend on lavish entertainment. Your emotional partner may make you angry today. Attend seminars that will bring you in contact with the right people.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Don’t hesitate to sign up for seminars that will enlighten you. Things have been moving so quickly that you need to do something physical to release your tension. Try to be precise in your communications. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Confronting a situation will only result in indignation and misunderstandings. You’ll get to your destination just as quickly. People who try to persuade you to do things their way will annoy you. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 UYou can get a promotion if you put in extra effort. Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate will add to your attractiveness. Your flair for dramatic appeal will unleash itself at social functions.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Try to think things through. Business and emotional partnerships will run smoothly. Do something constructive outside. New romantic partners may attend a function that puts you in the limelight. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Rewards or money from investments can be expected. Take work home but be sure to spend time with your mate. You’ve been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Take matters in hand when it comes to dealing with clients or colleagues. Look for something entertaining to do. You’ve got that competitive edge. Be prepared to take advantage of your good fortune.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your charm and generosity will bring new friends and romantic opportunities. Your emotional reaction will be dependent upon your partner’s responsiveness. Try and avoid getting involved in gossip. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Don’t let someone try to bully you into doing things their way. Investments may be misrepresented today. Your sensitive, affectionate nature will capture the heart of anyone you are attracted to. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Consider starting a small business on the side. Look for a marketable gimmick. Do not give your heart to someone who may not live up to your standards. Changes will not be easy for the youngsters involved.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. You may find that someone at work hasn't been trustworthy. You will gain knowledge through your adventure.